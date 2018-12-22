Poor weather conditions delay dozens of flights at Moscow airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 36 flights have been delayed and eight canceled in Moscow airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo due to unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday, according to the data provided by Yandex search engine, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Seven flights from Vnukovo Airport were delayed and one canceled at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time, another nine were delayed in Sheremetyevo, and 20 and 7 flights from Domodedovo were delayed and canceled, respectively.

The Hydrometeorological Center of Russia says up to minus 4 degrees is expected in the Russian capital throughout the day. Weather observers also warn of snowfalls, windstorm, and ice slick. In the Moscow Region, the temperature is expected to drop to minus 7 degrees.

News.Az

News.Az