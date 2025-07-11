Pope Calls for global AI governance to uphold human dignity and foster dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has urged the international community to create globally coordinated and ethical frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing that the technology must serve humanity and not just efficiency.

His call came in a message delivered Thursday by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to the UN’s AI for Good Summit in Geneva. The pope stressed that AI should be governed with a strong ethical foundation rooted in the recognition of human dignity and fundamental freedoms, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage you to seek ethical clarity and to establish a coordinated local and global governance of AI,” Pope Leo said, “based on the shared recognition of the inherent dignity and fundamental freedoms of the human person.”

The AI for Good Summit, organized by the UN’s International Telecommunication Union and co-hosted by the Swiss government, brings together global leaders from government, tech, academia, and civil society to explore how AI can address major global challenges.

Pope Leo warned that humanity is at a pivotal moment in this “era of profound innovation,” where AI’s growing autonomy requires careful reflection on its anthropological and ethical implications.

“It is crucial to consider the values at stake and the duties and regulatory frameworks required to uphold those values,” the pope said, especially as AI systems increasingly make technical decisions independently.

He called on not only developers and policymakers, but also everyday users, to embrace ethical responsibility, rejecting approaches based solely on utility or efficiency.

Drawing from St. Augustine’s concept of the 'tranquility of order,' the pontiff said AI should contribute to building just and peaceful societies that serve the “integral development of humanity.”

While praising AI’s potential in areas such as health care, education, governance, and communication, Pope Leo made it clear that AI cannot replace human moral discernment or authentic human relationships.

“AI cannot replicate moral discernment or the ability to form genuine relationships,” he stated. “Its development and use must be guided by conscience, responsibility, and the pursuit of the common good.”

The pontiff concluded by calling for AI to be a force that builds bridges, fosters dialogue, and strengthens global fraternity.

