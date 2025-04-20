Pope extends ‘Happy Easter’ wishes to joyful Vatican crowds following brief meeting with Vance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis delivered the traditional Easter blessing on Sunday from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, greeting joyful crowds following a brief meeting with Vice President JD Vance—his most prominent public appearance since being released from the hospital, News.Az informs via CNN.

The 88-year-old pontiff has not led the main Holy Week and Easter services but has made brief appearances over the Easter weekend, including spending 30 minutes at a prison in Rome on Thursday and a visit to St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday evening.

Francis, who spent 38 days in hospital with double pneumonia where he came close to death, is unable to speak for long periods due to his respiratory difficulties and is undergoing physiotherapy to help regain his voice. The pope also has difficulty raising his arms.

But on Easter Sunday he was able to offer the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to the “City [of Rome] and to the World” while an aide read his address. Only the pope can offer this blessing which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effect of sins.

His voice sounded weak but he appeared without the nasal canula he has been wearing to receive oxygen as he said “Brothers and Sisters, Happy Easter.”

He later greeted cheering crowds in St. Peter’s Square from the popemobile, the first time he has done so since his hospitalization.

News.Az