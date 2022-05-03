Pope Francies may go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

He said the message was "that I was willing to go to Moscow. Certainly, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow an opening. We have not yet received a response, and we are still insisting".

He added: "I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality?"

