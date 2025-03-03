Pope Francis health update: His condition remains stable

Pope Francis, pictured in September in Singapore, has endured severe pneumonia in the past and had part of one lung removed. Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Pope Francis slept well throughout the night, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office on Monday.

The update follows a Sunday evening announcement confirming the Pope’s stable condition, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

The Press Office gave further details, noting that the Pope has not required "non-invasive mechanical ventilation," as he had used in recent days, but was still receiving supplemental, high-flow oxygenation.

It noted, too, that the Holy Father continues to be afebrile; that is, he does not have a fever.

Consistent with the complexity of the Pope's clinical condition, the prognosis remains guarded.

On Sunday, Pope Francis participated in Holy Mass with those who have been caring for him during his hospitalization. He spent the rest of the day alternating between rest and prayer.

No direct consequences from the bronchospasm the Pope experienced on Friday are evident; however, there is still a possibility the Holy Father's condition could deteriorate.

Pope Francis has been in Gemelli since 14 February, when he was admitted due to breathing difficulties.

News.Az