Pope Francis highlights peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has highlighted the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia as he delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing ("To Rome and the world") in St. Peter's Square of the Vatican on the occasion of Easter, News.Az reports.

The Pope emphasized the importance of the negotiations conducted following the war.

"With the support of the international community, the parties can pursue dialogue, assist the displaced, respect the places of worship of the various religious confessions, and arrive as soon as possible at a definitive peace agreement," Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis noted.

News.Az