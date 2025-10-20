Pope Leo holds first meeting with survivors of clergy abuse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo met with survivors of clergy abuse for the first time on Monday, in a landmark meeting seen as an important early test of his commitment to confronting one of the Church’s deepest crises.

The hour-long discussion took place at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace with four survivors and two advocates from Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA), an international coalition of victims. Participants described the encounter as “a significant moment of dialogue,” saying the pope was “very warm” and attentive throughout, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The meeting came just days after a Vatican child protection commission report criticized senior bishops for failing to provide victims with clear information or accountability in handling abuse cases.

“We told him that we come as bridge-builders, ready to walk together toward truth, justice and healing,” said Gemma Hickey, an ECA board member from Canada.

“I left the meeting with hope,” added Janet Aguti, a survivor from Uganda. “It is a big step for us.”

The Catholic Church, with its 1.4 billion members, has faced decades of abuse and cover-up scandals that have severely damaged its reputation and cost hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements worldwide.

During the meeting, survivors urged Pope Leo to adopt a global zero-tolerance policy for clergy accused of abuse — a standard currently implemented only in certain countries, such as the United States.

Timothy Law, ECA co-founder, said he asked the pope why the U.S. bishops’ zero-tolerance law, enacted in 2002, couldn’t be applied universally. “Why can’t we make it global?” he recalled asking.

Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, was elected on May 8, 2025, succeeding the late Pope Francis, who made addressing abuse within the Church a central priority of his 12-year papacy. Participants said Leo acknowledged he is still determining how best to tackle the issue globally.

“The times when a pope could say one sentence and everything was settled are over,” said German survivor Matthias Katsch, reflecting on the conversation.

Formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, Pope Leo has previously met with survivors during his time as a missionary and bishop in Peru. Monday’s meeting, observers note, signals his intention to continue the Church’s efforts toward justice, transparency, and healing.

