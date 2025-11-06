Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood dies aged 32

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has sadly passed away at the age of 32, his family confirmed on social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One of the most well-known producers of travel content, Anunay was well-known for sharing his global travel experiences. With 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, he had a sizable social media following.

His family shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram early on November 6, 2025, pleading with followers to respect their privacy during this trying time.

They asked that people refrain from gathering close to his private property and remember and pray for his family and loved ones. His cause of death is unknown.

The official statement from his family read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. The family and friends of Anunay Sood."

Fans were able to experience his travels and the locations he visited through his posts. His journey was tragically cut short, and his followers and the online community were shocked to learn of his passing. His family confirmed the loss by posting the devastating news on his Instagram account.

According to reports, the 32-year-old influencer was in Las Vegas when he passed away. He had been in the city for a while, based on his recent posts.

According to his Instagram activity, Anunay had been in Las Vegas for some time, and his last post, just a few days ago, showed him enjoying a day driving sports cars in the city.

News.Az