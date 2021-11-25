Yandex metrika counter

Portugal reimposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Portugal reimposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Portugal, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, has reimposed some restrictions to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases, ordering all passengers flying into the country, even those fully inoculated, to show a negative test on arrival, Reuters reports.

“It doesn’t matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference on Thursday. “We have seen significant growth (in cases) in the EU and Portugal is not an island.”

Costa has also announced those fully vaccinated must also present a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs, bars, large events and care homes, and reimposed mandatory mask-wearing in indoor spaces. 


