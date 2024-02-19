Portugese President congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has addressed a letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of Your Excellency's re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I present, on behalf of the Portuguese people and on my own behalf, warm congratulations and wishes for success in the exercise of the role which you will continue to perform.

I am certain that the ties that unite our two countries and peoples will continue to be developed with a view to pursuing cooperation at bilateral level, in all its dimensions, as well as in the multilateral context.

While reiterating my congratulations, please accept, Mr. President, my wishes for your well-being and for the progress of the Azerbaijani people."

