Portuguese manager Fernando Santos inks 3+1 deal with Azerbaijan national team

Portuguese manager Fernando Santos signed a three-year contract with the Azerbaijan national football team with the option of a further year, Vice-President of Azerbaijan’s Association of Football Federations (AFFA) Sarkhan Hajiyev said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Santos, 70, led Portugal to UEFA EURO 2016 title and 2019 UEFA Nations League championship.His last managerial role was with the Turkish giants Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

