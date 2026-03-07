Yandex metrika counter

Possible shrapnel impact reported in Dubai

Possible shrapnel impact reported in Dubai
Initial reports indicate a possible shrapnel impact in Dubai, though details about the exact location and extent of the incident remain unclear, News.Az reports, citing the Telegram channel Middle East Spectator.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. The situation remains developing, and further details are expected as officials verify the reports.


By Nijat Babayev

