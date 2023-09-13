Postage stamp marking Azerbaijan’s Shusha issued in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Initiated by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, a postage stamp entitled “The ancient Azerbaijani city of Shusha is the cultural capital of the Turkic world” marking the declaration of the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023, has been issued in Uzbekistan by the country’s State Postal Office LLC, News.az reports.

The specially designed postage stamp, which read “The ancient Azerbaijani city of Shusha is the cultural capital of the Turkic world” depicts the crown of Karabakh - Shusha, its majestic mountains covered with fog, Azerbaijani cultural, literary and artistic figures hailing from Shusha, as well as national musical instruments (gaval, tar, kaman), and "Kharibulbul" flower, which is a symbol of Karabakh, Shusha and the Victory.

