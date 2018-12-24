Postage stamp marking centenary of Azerbaijani Hero of Soviet Union Mehdi Huseynzade issued in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A postage stamp marking the 100th anniversary of Mehdi Huseynzade, heroic son of the Azerbaijani people, outstanding representative of the anti-fascist resistance movement during the World War II, Hero of the Soviet Union, has been issued in Ukraine, AZERTAC reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy to Ukraine, the postage stamp that depicts Mehdi Huseynzade is released in 2,000 copies.

News.Az

