Yandex metrika counter

Postage stamp marking centenary of Azerbaijani Hero of Soviet Union Mehdi Huseynzade issued in Ukraine

  • Politics
  • Share
Postage stamp marking centenary of Azerbaijani Hero of Soviet Union Mehdi Huseynzade issued in Ukraine

A postage stamp marking the 100th anniversary of Mehdi Huseynzade, heroic son of the Azerbaijani people, outstanding representative of the anti-fascist resistance movement during the World War II, Hero of the Soviet Union, has been issued in Ukraine, AZERTAC reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy to Ukraine, the postage stamp that depicts Mehdi Huseynzade is released in 2,000 copies.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      