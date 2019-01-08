Power block of Mingachevir thermal power plant “Azerbaijan” reconstructed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Open joint-stock company “Azerenerji” continues to carry out work in compliance with a Plan of Rehabilitation Measures drafted to handle aftermath of critical s

The report reads that specific work has been implemented in a phase-to-phase way as part of the 2018-2020 rehabilitation program.

As part of work on the reconstruction of the Mingachevir-based thermal power plant “Azerbaijan”, which consists of eight power blocks and is the biggest thermal power plant in the Southern Caucasus, some units have been replaced, along with outdated equipment.

Instead of 145 days of the capital repair of the sixth power block and replacement of the sub-plant’s equipment, the work was completed within 80 days. The sixth power block has already been switched to its full force; a reserve power supply source has been created and other devices have been upgraded. Full reconstruction of the remaining seven power blocks of the thermal power plant will be carried out this year.

Also, spare parts were delivered to the Shamkir hydro power plant that has not operated in full until recently, and repair and rehabilitation work was done at the second hydro unit, so the unit’s production capacity has been doubled. Reconstruction work at the Shamkir hydro power plant continue.

On July 3, 2018, an accident happened at a transformer of a sub-plant of the Mingachevir-based “Azerbaijan” thermal power plant. The accident caused serious problems in Azerbaijan’s power supply system, resulting in cuts in electricity supply to 39 cities and regions across the country, including Baku and Ganja.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order for the implementation of measures on improvement of the infrastructure of thermal power plant “Azerbaijan”.

