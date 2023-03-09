Yandex metrika counter

Power supply to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored, Ukraine's national energy company says

Power supply to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored, Ukraine's national energy company says

The power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been restored, Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo said in a statement Thursday, News.az reports.

"Ukrenergo specialists have restored the power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was interrupted by today's missile strikes," the company said. "ZNPP is switching from diesel generators to getting electricity for its own needs from the Integrated Power System of Ukraine."

The plant has been under Russian control since March last year, but is still mostly operated by Ukrainian workers.


