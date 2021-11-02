Powers of Azerbaijan Investment Holding expanded

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Investment Holding has been empowered to approve corporate governance standards for the management of state-owned enterprises.

This is envisioned by the amendment made to the holding’s charter in accordance with the decree signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijan Investment Holding is a public legal entity, established following the structural reforms carried out by the President of Azerbaijan to respond to the challenges facing the country's economy.

It was established on August 7, 2020 on the basis of the President’s decree.

The main goal of the holding is to manage state-owned companies and enterprises, as well as business entities with a state share, on the basis of uniform principles, to improve their activities, including increasing the transparency and economic efficiency of their investment programs, competitiveness, improving their financial condition and stability.

News.Az