Prague meeting serves to achieve long-term peace in the region: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The quadrilateral meeting held in Prague serves the interests of achieving long-term peace in the region. The main goal is to bring peace to the region where the war has been going on for more than 30 years and peace environment and security has been destroyed," Member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament), political scientist Elman Nasirov told News.az.

The political scientist noted that serious discussions were held at the meeting about a number of issues awaiting resolution: "The main issue is the signing of the peace agreement. The main point of the joint statement adopted as a result of the Prague meeting is that Azerbaijan and Armenia mutually recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

"At the meeting, for the first time, there was an agreement by Armenia to facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan. The main goal of this mission is to support the formation of an environment of mutual trust and at the same time prepare reports on the delimitation process for a period of 2 months. This mission is important in terms of recording all the steps taken," said E. Nasirov.

The member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis added that the Prague negotiations, which are a continuation of the Brussels format, create fertile conditions for signing a peace agreement by the end of the year: “Everything depends on to what extent Armenia will be committed to the Brussels and Prague agreements. The Azerbaijani side wants cooperation and wants to solve the issues of the post-war period with Armenia in a peaceful way. We want peace that will create stability not only between Armenia and Azerbaijan but in the entire region.”

News.Az