Pre-ascot fashion event supported by Azerbaijani Womens Association in UK held in London

Pre-ascot fashion event supported by AWAUK (Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK) took place at the wonderful premises of one of the London renown hotels.

The Royal Ascot is the centerpiece of Ascot's year and dates back to 1711 when it was founded by Queen Anne. Every year Royal Ascot is attended by Elizabeth II and other members of the British Royal Family such as The Prince of Wales, arriving each day in a horse-drawn carriage with the Royal procession taking place at the start of each race day and the raising of the Queen's Royal Standard. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attend, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex. It is a major event in the British social calendar, and press coverage of the attendees and what they are wearing often exceeds the coverage of the actual racing.

Ladies within the main Queen Anne Enclosure area are encouraged to "dress in a manner as befits a formal occasion" and ladies are should follow the below rules: a hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times. Strapless or sheer strap dresses and tops are not permitted.

The Pre Ascot fashion event featuring Azerbaijani and worldwide designers, milliners and jewelers was demonstrating high-class craftsmen work: trendy Narmeen Jewelry and magnificent Mozafarian London, “War Brides” by Samira Embrahimi, the latest collections by Velour, unique Lumiere Plus Size silk and cotton couture, elegant scarves by Salamakhina Azerbaijan and British Plus size brand Squirz Couture. All these brands dragged attention and stranded out on the wonderful event attended by London fashion lovers in the premises of one of the London renown hotel.

Azerbaijan has a great potential in fashion direction, we have proudly held our event here in London right after a successful fashion event featuring Azerbaijani and worldwide brands at the Grand Royale Hotel earlier this spring.

“Brands representing their countries abroad and participating in fashion events like this are making local customers and buyers aware of trends far away from the UK. Meanwhile, participation is a great way to establish the contacts and take it further in the UK fashion industry," said AWAUK founder Ulviyya Taghizade.

