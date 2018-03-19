Pre-election agitation campaign starts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pre-election agitation campaign has started in Azerbaijan today.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), pre-election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 on April 10.

Eight candidates will compete at the presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held April 11. As many as 115 international observers have been accredited in Azerbaijan’s CEC to monitor the presidential election. The number of observers accredited throughout Azerbaijan is more than 42,000.

News.Az

