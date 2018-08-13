Precious metals drop in price in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.386 manats to 2054.6795 manats per ounce in the country on August 13, compared to the price on August 10.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2464 manats to 25.942 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 23.2305 manats to 1391.331 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 2.6945 manats to 1535.8905 manats in the country.

News.Az

