Premier League approves Abramovich's Chelsea sale

The Premier League in England has approved the £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea Football Club by a consortium led by US baseball team LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, News.az reports citing RIA.

The league says the consortium has passed its owner's and directors' test.

The club was put up for sale before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The purchase remains subject to the UK government issuing the required sale licence.

