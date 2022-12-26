Yandex metrika counter

Preparation of Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan gets underway

Work has started immediately in the Western Azerbaijan Community regarding the Concept of Return proposed by President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with intellectuals from West Azerbaijan on December 24, Press Secretary of the Community Ulviyya Zulfikar said, News.az reports.

“As the Community, we will work to finalize this Concept in time. After the Concept is ready, the Western Azerbaijan Community will continue its activities based on this document,” she said.


