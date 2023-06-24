Presenting temporary investigative measure as closure of Lachin checkpoint ‘groundless’: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev stated that it is groundless to present the temporary investigative measure carried out after Armenia’s provocation as the closure of the Lachin checkpoint,” News.Az reports.

“With the diplomatic corps we are on the border of Azerbaijan with Armenia at the "Lachin" border-customs check point. After Armenia provoked incident propoganda presenting temporary investigative measure as closure of check point is groundless,” Hajiyev tweeted.

On June 15, the Armenian armed forces opened fire from a machine gun in the direction of the Lachin border checkpoint of Azerbaijan.

The shelling was carried out from the Armenian post located in the opposite direction, exactly at the time of the daily ceremony of raising the state flag of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the fire, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.

Armenia’s firing point was suppressed by return fire and the operational situation is under the control of our units, the State Border Service reported.

The wounded soldier was given first aid and there is no threat to life.

