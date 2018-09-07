President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Hajigabul
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funds for the construction of Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian border (103 km) –Navahi-Pirsaat highway
Under the Presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 3.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.
