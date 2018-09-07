President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Hajigabul

President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Hajigabul

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funds for the construction of Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian border (103 km) –Navahi-Pirsaat highway

Under the Presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 3.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

