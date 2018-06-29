President Aliyev appoints new deputy healthcare minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Rahim Aliyev as deputy healthcare minister, Trend reports.

Since 2015, Rahim Aliyev served as deputy chairman of the executive committee of the program for improving care for patients with stroke in Europe.

Since 2004, he has been a member of the New Azerbaijan Party.

