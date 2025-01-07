President Aliyev: Armenia’s close friends are being shamefully removed from the political scene

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev, in an interview with local television channels, once again offered his advices to the Armenian side, News.az reports citing Azertac .

The head of state hoped that all conditions regarding the peace treaty would be accepted. According to him, if Armenia does not need a peace treaty, Azerbaijan does not need it either.“I would still advise the Armenian side to weigh everything up, including geopolitical changes in the world. Their close friends are being shamefully removed from the political scene. Yesterday, news came that Mr. Trudeau, a close friend of Armenia and Pashinyan, also had to resign. This country, which was very anti-Azerbaijani during and after the Second Karabakh War, is not far from France. As for France, what is happening on the political scene there now? Everyone can see that,” added the President.“Arming Armenia will simply lead to new tensions. We do not want this. We want peace,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview.“Armenia is actually a source of threat to the region. The independent Armenian state is, in fact, a fascist state. Because, if this country has been led by proponents of fascist ideology for nearly 30 years, they have shaped this country the way they did,” the head of state pointed out.“We are neighbors with such a fascist state, and the threat of fascism is not going away. Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. Either the Armenian leadership will destroy it, or we will. We have no other choice,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az