President Aliyev arrives at Kazan Expo Int’l Exhibition Center to attend BRICS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday arrived at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center to participate in the Outreach/BRICS+ format of the 16th BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev on Wednesday took part in an official reception held in Kazan on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of the 16th BRICS Summit. The Azerbaijan president was welcomed by the Russian leader.Moreover, President Aliyev held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

News.Az