President Aliyev attends limited format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council

A limited format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council has kicked off in Moscow.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting, News.Az reports.First, they posed together for a group photo.The head of state addressed the meeting.Earlier, President Aliyev held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.“The dynamics of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have been quite noticeable since the state visit of President Vladimir Putin to Baku,” President Aliyev said at the meeting with Putin.“After your state visit, the dynamics of our bilateral relations have been quite noticeable. There have been many contacts at the level of representatives from various authorities and government members, as a follow-up to the decisions reached in August in Baku,” the head of state pointed out.

