President Aliyev attends opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family attended the opening ceremony of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in the city of Khojaly on February 26, 2026.

President Aliyev laid a wreath at the memorial to honor the victims, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The President, First Lady, and family members toured the memorial and met with representatives of the Khojaly community, paying tribute to those affected by the tragedy.

