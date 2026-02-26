Yandex metrika counter

German Embassy commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide

German Embassy commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide
The Embassy of Germany in Azerbaijan paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide on its 34th anniversary, News.Az reports.

In an official statement, the embassy said: “We respectfully commemorate the memory of those who lost their lives in Khojaly 34 years ago.”


