German Embassy commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide
- 26 Feb 2026 12:25
Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC
The Embassy of Germany in Azerbaijan paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide on its 34th anniversary, News.Az reports.
In an official statement, the embassy said: “We respectfully commemorate the memory of those who lost their lives in Khojaly 34 years ago.”
By Aysel Mammadzada