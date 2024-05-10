President Aliyev attends opening of Kondalanchay water reservoir in Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Kondalanchay water reservoir complex in the Fuzuli district after its repair and restoration.

Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency, briefed the head of state on the completed work.The Kondalanchay-1 reservoir, located along the Kondalanchay River in Fuzuli district, with a total water capacity of 3.9 million cubic meters (usable volume of 3.6 million cubic meters) and a height of 14 meters, was commissioned in 1962. Comprehensive repair and restoration works were carried out on this reservoir as part of land reclamation and irrigation efforts in the liberated territories.The Kondalanchay-2 reservoir, operational since 1951, has a total water capacity of 2.1 million cubic meters (usable volume of 1.6 million cubic meters) and a height of 23.35 meters. Comprehensive repair and restoration works were carried out on this reservoir as part of land reclamation and irrigation efforts in the liberated territories.The Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir, operational since 1980, has a total water capacity of 9.5 million cubic meters (usable volume of 9 million cubic meters) and a height of 25 meters.The head of state launched the Kondalanchay water reservoir complex.

News.Az