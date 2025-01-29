President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to comprehensive development of co-op with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of its cooperation with China, President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I wish that the Chunjie Festival, which marks the beginning of the new year in the Chinese calendar and symbolizes the awakening of nature and the renewal of life, brings joy, prosperity, and well-being to your entire nation. It is gratifying to see Azerbaijan-China interstate relations reached the level of strategic partnership. We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our cooperation, which is built on strong foundations of mutual trust and confidence. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen and deepen our friendship and cooperation in line with the will of our peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.The Azerbaijani leader extended his heartfelt congratulations on this festive occasion and wished his Chinese counterpart good health, happiness, and success in his endeavors and the friendly people of China - continued peace and prosperity.

News.Az