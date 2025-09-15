President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of ties with Nicaragua

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of relations witb Nicaragua, said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

President Ilham Aliyev extended his congratulations to the people of Nicaragua on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He notes: “I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to expand relations between our countries and to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations.”

News.Az