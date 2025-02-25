President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to interstate relations with Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to interstate relations with Kuwait, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the ocassion of his country’s national holiday.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of February 25 – Kuwait’s National Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We attach great importance to Azerbaijan-Kuwait interstate relations. We are delighted with the dynamic development of our friendly ties and cooperation, which are based on strong traditions. The high level of our political relations plays a significant role in enriching our collaboration with new content across all areas. I would also like to particularly highlight our close cooperation within international organizations,” the head of state noted.

“I am confident that, through our joint efforts, cooperation between our countries will continue to develop and strengthen both bilaterally and multilaterally in line with the will of our peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you a long life, good health, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Kuwait everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

