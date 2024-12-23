President Aliyev: Azerbaijan free from discrimination or conflict on religious grounds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, a country where communities with diverse religious beliefs and convictions coexist peacefully, has historically upheld a progressive system of ethnic and cultural relations founded on mutual trust and respect, President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan on “Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects.”

The head of state noted that for centuries, our nation has preserved exemplary traditions of tolerance, free from discrimination or conflict on religious grounds."It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan, a successful host of prestigious international events for world religious leaders, has become a hub for intercultural cooperation and dialogue.""The preservation of ethnic and cultural diversity in our society, as well as the promotion and encouragement of the rich values of multiculturalism, remain among the priority directions of our state policy. Religious policy in our country is implemented in accordance with the principles of a democratic, legal, and secular state and aligns with international norms. We regard this approach as a key factor in ensuring public and political stability and solidarity,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized," he said."The complex processes currently unfolding in the world, the exploitation of religion for political purposes, and the rise of xenophobia, extremism, and sectarianism pose serious threats to international peace and security. To counter such dangers effectively, it is essential to accurately assess the role of religion in public life, enhance moral and ethical education, and advance religious enlightenment. Religious figures bear a significant responsibility in this regard," the Azerbaijani leader stressed."It is commendable that religious leaders, theologians, scholars, and specialists representing various confessions in Azerbaijan have convened to discuss these pressing issues. I am confident that your deliberations will take place in an atmosphere of constructive dialogue and will contribute significantly to organizing religious enlightenment in accordance with contemporary requirements while promoting moral and ethical values,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az