President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has great experience in building the future based on its own resources

“It's a common opinion that now we're in the phase of elaborating new rules and regulations. The old world order seems to be no longer here. So, what will be the new configuration of international community interaction? Nobody knows; there are different opinions.”

President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks in an interview with Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The head of state said, “What is absolutely clear is that every country should be more concentrated on its homework, on its own capability, and not to rely on any kind of assistance or even on international law. Azerbaijan, which suffered from international law being selective, has great experience in building

