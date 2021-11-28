President Aliyev: Azerbaijan is active member of Economic Cooperation Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the country’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the 15th ECO Summit in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan on Sunday, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan’s relations with the ECO member states are based on friendship and mutual respect.

“We also enjoy fruitful cooperation with the ECO member states within international platforms, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement,” the head of state said.

“During the 14th ECO Summit this March, the Charter of the ECO Research Center was signed. I express my gratitude to the member states for supporting the initiative of the late President of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. Azerbaijan will do its utmost for the efficient functioning of the Center based in our country. I invite remaining member states to join this important initiative,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

