President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Qatar friendship and cooperation have good traditions

The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar have good traditions, President llham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, to your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Qatar,” President Aliyev said, News.Az reports.“The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar have good traditions. I am convinced that thanks to our joint efforts, our interstate relations, and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue successfully in line with the interests of our peoples on both bilateral and multilateral levels,” the head of state noted.“On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Qatar everlasting peace and prosperity,” he added.

