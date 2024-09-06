President Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to participate in Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution if needed

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has not ruled out the possibility of Azerbaijan's participation in the resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Azerbaijani leader was responding to questions from the moderator at the International Cernobbio Forum, News.Az reports.“For a hypothetical possibility, it is feasible. First of all, considering that, together with Russia and Ukraine, we were part of the Soviet Union for 70 years, we have diversified connections on a people-to-people level and on a political level. Today, we consider our relations with Russia and Ukraine to be very good. We strongly support Ukraine’s and all countries’ territorial integrity and sovereignty. But at the same time, we were not, and we will not be, a part of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign,” the head of state underlined.“With these pragmatic relations, I think we can play a role. We have never initiated that. I know there are many others who want to be involved. But if our involvement is needed, we are ready,” President Aliyev added.

