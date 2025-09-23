President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia energy co-op has reached new level

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector has developed and reached a new level, President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev made the statement in his congratulatory letter to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I highly value the operations of your brotherly country's leading company "ACWA Power" in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, particularly the construction of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, which will be the largest wind power plant in the Caucasus region. This project plays an important role in diversifying Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabian economic relations. At the same time, the current level of our mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ is commendable,” the Azerbaijani president emphasized.

The head of state also praised the development of relations between the two countries.

“The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is currently expanding day by day and being enriched with new content,” he said.

“We express our determination to continue our mutual activities to further deepen our cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry, investment, alternative and renewable energy, green transition, and other areas,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az