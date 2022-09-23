President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia united by bonds of friendship and brotherhood

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are united by the bonds of friendship and brotherhood nurtured of shared spiritual values of the peoples of the two countries, said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“Our constantly expanding political dialogue and high level of our interstate relations greatly contribute to the comprehensive development of our collaboration. Currently, it is gratifying to see the successful development of our partnership based on these good traditions, mutual trust and support,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

“Our people never forget constant support and fair position of your brotherly country for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, its sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders in line with international law norms and principles, and requirements of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” the head of state noted.

President Aliyev emphasized that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has further opened up cooperation opportunities in economic, and particularly energy areas. “At the same time, the construction of a Wind Power Plant in Azerbaijan by ACWA Power, one of the leading companies of Saudi Arabia is a clear example of our beneficial interaction in the renewable energy area.”

“I am confident that the friendly Azerbaijani-Saudi relations, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on strong Islamic solidarity will continue to expand and strengthen by our joint efforts in accordance with the will of our brotherly peoples,” the head of state added.

News.Az