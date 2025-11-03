President Aliyev: Azerbaijanis’ return to Armenia should not alarm Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the head of state noted that Azerbaijanis have never fallen victim to the disease of separatism, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"Our people have contributed to the statehood of the countries they live in, and today, in no country do Azerbaijanis create or will create problems for any state or any other people. Therefore, the return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state," the president added.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today.

"There is a great need for substantial scholarly works on the history of the independent Azerbaijani state as a whole," he noted.

"For more than 30 years now, we have been living as an independent state, and in the centuries-long statehood history of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today. Therefore, there is a need for many works that study and promote the history of independent Azerbaijan," President Aliyev added.

The head of state underlined the importance of preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language.

"Preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language should be the duty of every Azerbaijani citizen," he said.

"The state, scientists, linguists, writers, poets, journalists, and politicians must pay great attention to this issue," the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az