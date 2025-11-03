Yandex metrika counter

Non-oil sector now main driver of economy – President Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said the non-oil sector has become the main driving force of the national economy, accounting for the majority of the country’s economic output.

“Our economic indicators are very positive. Of course, GDP is not increasing very much. The main reason for this is the objective decline in oil production,” the president said at a conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences on Monday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He highlighted growth in the defence industry, noting that many local companies are expected to produce world-class military products in the near future.

“At the same time, state-level efforts are underway in this direction. We are significantly expanding our military capabilities through local production and largely meeting our own needs. We already export military products to many countries,” Aliyev added.

The president also underlined ongoing geological work in the liberated territories.

“On my instructions, large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months,” he said, adding that Azerbaijani scientists should be actively involved in these efforts.

“I am also giving instructions to state entities. I believe that in the next few months, we will receive very good news,” the president noted.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

