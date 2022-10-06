President Aliyev: Azerbaijan's invitation to the European family suggests that our relations have great prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Of course, we highly appreciate the fact that Europe has invited Azerbaijan to this event. This is a new platform, and discussions have just begun,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels in Prague, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that it was impossible to define in clear terms what the future of this initiative will be like. “But in any case, the fact that both the European Union and the host country, the Czech Republic, have invited Azerbaijan to the European family suggests that our relations have very good prospects.”

News.Az