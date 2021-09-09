President Aliyev congratulates Estonia’s President-elect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President-elect of Estonia Alar Karis, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the Republic of Estonia,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I believe that we will make joint efforts, in line with the interests of our peoples, towards the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia,” the head of state noted.

“I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your future endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Estonia,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az