Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev congratulates FC Qarabag on qualifying for league phase of UEFA Champions League

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev congratulates FC Qarabag on qualifying for league phase of UEFA Champions League
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of FC Qarabag's advancing to the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

News.Az presents the post: “Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag has written a new page in our football history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League! I congratulate the entire team and fans of Qarabag!”

News about - President Aliyev congratulates FC Qarabag on qualifying for league phase of UEFA Champions League


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      