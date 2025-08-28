President Aliyev congratulates FC Qarabag on qualifying for league phase of UEFA Champions League
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of FC Qarabag's advancing to the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.
News.Az presents the post: “Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag has written a new page in our football history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League! I congratulate the entire team and fans of Qarabag!”