President Aliyev congratulates FC Qarabag on qualifying for league phase of UEFA Champions League

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of FC Qarabag's advancing to the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

News.Az presents the post: “Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag has written a new page in our football history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League! I congratulate the entire team and fans of Qarabag!”

News.Az