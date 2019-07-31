President Aliyev congratulates his Swiss counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of your country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter, Trend reports.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Switzerland peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

