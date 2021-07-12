President Aliyev congratulates his counterpart Mattarella on Italy’s Euro 2020 victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Italy’s victory at the Euro 2020.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all the friendly people of Italy as the Italian national football team won the European Championship,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to the Italian footballers who have shown high skill, great perseverance, invincible will in all the games of the European Championship and won this high title for the second time in the Italian football history, and wish them new successes,” he noted.

“I`m confident that we will successfully continue our efforts to further expand the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, to deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic cooperation.”

“Joining your joy in these remarkable moments, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Italy lasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az