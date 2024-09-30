President Aliyev congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

“I cordially congratulate you on the New Year Holiday of the Jewish people - Rosh Hashanah - and extend my sincerest wishes to each of you,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports.The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, which plays the role of a bridge between the East and the West, is one of the unique places, where friendly and fraternal relations have existed between peoples, and ethnic and cultural diversity and high multicultural values have been preserved for centuries.“Throughout history, representatives of different cultures and faiths have always lived here in peace, good neighbourliness, mutual trust and respect as one family without facing discrimination. Even today, in our country, where the atmosphere of exemplary tolerance prevails, there are ample opportunities for ethnic and religious minorities, including the Jewish community, to keep their traditions, language and culture alive by taking advantage of their national and spiritual values,” he said.“I would like to particularly emphasize that as an integral part and equal member of our society, our citizens of Jewish origin contribute to conveying the realities about Azerbaijan to the world community, and are closely involved in the public and political life of our country, which is currently experiencing a great progress and rapid development.”“On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which epitomizes renewal, spiritual purity, solidarity and kindness, I once again extend my congratulations to all of you and wish happiness to your families and abundance to your homes,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az